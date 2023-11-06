Mahira Khan lights up dance floor at Turhan James' wedding

Mahira Khan is a true cinematic icon, celebrated for her impeccable acting skills, striking beauty and unwavering dedication to her craft. With a career that spans over a decade, she has risen to the zenith of popularity, captivating the audience with her charisma, both on the small screen and the silver screen.

Her journey to fame was catapulted with her memorable performance in the legendary drama "Humsafar," which earned her a place in the hearts of countless admirers. Yet, her artistic prowess knows no bounds, extending to the global stage with her remarkable role alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees.'

During a recent trip to Thailand to attend the wedding of Frieha Altaf's son Turhan James, Khan showcased her versatility by donning her own wedding attire and accessories. She opted to re-wear her stunning floral lehenga, originally worn during her wedding dinner and complemented it with her Nikah day jewellery.

She also took the stage to perform at the wedding, radiating joy and enthusiasm while celebrating with her friends. Her infectious spirit and her eagerness to join in on the festivities at any event she attends make her a true star.

The video quickly went viral across the Internet, igniting a flurry of heart emojis in the comments section from ardent fans.