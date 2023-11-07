  

Shurooq highlights Sharjah’s continuous efforts to make sustainability in tourism  

05:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
SHARJAH - The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is showcasing its pioneering eco-conscious strategies and sustainable projects that are changing travel, through its 18th consecutive participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) taking place in ExCel, London, from November 6-8.

As part of the emirate’s participation led by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) at their Pavilion, number S6-200, located in Hall S6, Shurooq is leveraging its presence at the premier industry event to highlight its unwavering commitment to reinforcing Sharjah’s global image as a leading sustainable ecotourism provider in the Middle East and Asia.

At a time when sustainability is at the forefront of global concerns and with the UAE hosting COP 28, Shurooq is poised to make a significant impact at WTM 2023 by not only showcasing its eco-friendly projects but also emphasising its role as an educator and leader in the region’s sustainability movement.

Shurooq message to WTM 2023

While Shurooq's primary focus is on providing sustainable and eco-tourism projects, it aims to inspire visitors and travellers to join the green movement. Shurooq's commitment to sustainability is not just a project feature; it's a way of life.

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated, "The world is heading towards building a new economic system that respects resources and preserves the environment and climate by adapting and developing practices across all sectors in line with this direction."

Al Qaseer further added, "At Shurooq, we firmly believe in the potential of sustainable tourism to bring about positive change in the concept of development and growth. Our participation in the 'World Travel Market 2023' allows us to showcase eco-friendly tourist destinations, highlighting Sharjah as a leading destination in the UAE, the region, and the world for environmentally conscious travellers and socially responsible investors. Shurooq draws inspiration from the diverse natural landscapes of Sharjah, making it one of the richest emirates in terms of natural and environmental reserves in the UAE.” Emphasising that the global growth of ecotourism, reaching approximately $125 billion, is a testament to the sector's significance, and it is anticipated to reach around $333 billion by 2027.

Immersive adventures that care for the planet

From luxury hospitality to world-class leisure destinations and cultural events that bring global communities together, Shurooq boasts a prestigious portfolio of developments that champion sustainability, and preserve Sharjah’s natural beauty and rich heritage for future generations.

Shurooq is showcasing its two exceptional destinations during WTM this year. The first, the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project, is a treasure trove of the UAE’s indigenous desert landscape, with its vibrant flora and fauna, topography, and prehistoric civilisational remains from Palaeolithic to Islamic and modern ages. Combining experiences and educational elements, it’s a true reflection of the remarkable innovation to conserve one of the most historically vital locations for the region. The second, Al Noor Island, is a peaceful escape in urban Sharjah's heart, boasting incredible biodiversity and eco-conscious practices that combine art, entertainment, and nature. Acting as a hub for environmental education, the Island passes the message of conservation and sustainability to its visitors.

Additionally, Shurooq is highlighting a selection of its hospitality developments at WTM 2023, namely, the LUX Al Jabal Resort and LUX AL Bridi Resort, which offer immersive experiences in nature; The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah, and its exclusive extension, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim which pay tribute to the UAE’s foundational history; and the Sharjah Collection, which includes a prestigious ensemble of luxury hospitality projects including Najd Al Meqsar, Nomad, Moon Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, and Al Faya Retreat.   

 From zero-plastic policy to energy-efficient lighting and low-pressure water supply to reduce wastage, sourcing food ingredients and other products from local businesses, encouraging guests to connect with nature, and more, all these Shurooq hospitality destinations are embedded in sustainability practices. Moreover, Shurooq employees on all these properties minimise paper printing and follow strict resource utilisation protocols, participate in annual tree planting initiatives, and more.

 In addition to the focus on individual projects, Shurooq is presenting an overview of its significant efforts in driving economic growth and creating investment opportunities in eco-tourism projects and destinations. With an expansive portfolio of eco-tourism and strategically chosen geographical locations, Shurooq is at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Shurooq's approach to selecting project locations aligns with the latest trends in the ecotourism industry.

05:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

