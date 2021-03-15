Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India in Goa
GOA – Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The couple shared adorable photos from their wedding at a gurudwara on Monday.

The BCCI granted leaves to the fast bowler as he could not wait any longer to tie the knot with his soulmate. He asked for leaves from his ongoing series against England.

Taking to Twitter, he posted pictures from the wedding ceremony and stated that the couple were "beginning a new journey together".

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," he tweeted.

Bumrah, 27, a right-arm fast bowler, has played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India since making his international debut in 2016.

Ganesan is a TV presenter who has hosted several shows on cricket broadcast during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the IPL and Team India matches.

She was crowned Miss India in 2014 and went on to star in the reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla.

