Indian troops kill young Kashmir in occupied J&K

08:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Indian troops kill young Kashmir in occupied J&K
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in the district to prevent dissemination of information about the brutalities of Indian forces in the area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In another incident, dozens of youth were injured, many critically, in firing of bullets and pellets on protesters by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The troops fired pellets and bullets on protesters injuring two dozen youth mostly aged between 18 to 22 years in Rawalpora area of district.

An official said that search operation is still going on in the area while the firing has now started again.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for ...
10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Pakistani govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel ...
09:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Karachi University postpones B.Com annual exams
09:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM ...
08:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Ex-PPP youth leader caught sodomising boy on ...
08:21 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Rangers official martyred, 7 injured in Karachi ...
06:35 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Grammy Awards 2021 – Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history
09:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr