Ex-PPP youth leader caught sodomising boy on camera
Share
RAWALPINDI – A video of a former youth leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) having sex with a young boy at his house has gone viral, sparking outrage among social media users.
Raja Sheraz Kayani, who was former president of Peoples Student Federation's Punjab chapter, can be seen parading the boy naked in the video and then sodomising him while recording themselves in the nasty act.
The sex tape shows both standing naked reportedly in drawing room of the house with Kayani forcing himself onto the teenage boy.
The identity of the boy, who appears to be involved in the shameful act voluntarily, is yet to be known.
Kasur cop held for killing teen boy who resisted ... 11:36 PM | 26 May, 2020
Lahore: A policeman, who allegedly killed an 18-year-old boy for refusing to have a sexual relationship in Kasur, has ...
Since the video was leaked earlier today, social media users have been slamming the act and demanding action against them.
Section 377 (Unnatural Offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 says, "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description which shall not be less than two years nor more than ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."
GCU Layyah chairman accused of sodomising, ... 03:26 PM | 23 Jan, 2019
FAISALABAD – A Lahore-based lawyer has moved the Ministry for Human Rights and the country’s top court against an ...
- COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for effective response ...10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel prices in March09:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM Imran Khan08:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Jasprit Bumrah marries former Miss India in Goa07:24 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday07:05 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his next single, ...07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021