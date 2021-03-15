Pakistani govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel prices in March
09:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petrol and high speed diesel for next half month of March while the prices of kerosene oil and light speed diesel have been increased by up to 3.42 per litre.
The new price will come into effect from March 16, said an official notification.
The price of Kerosene oil has been increased by Rs3.42 per litre while price of light speed diesel has been surged by Rs2.19.
Latest prices are as follow;
|Petro
|Rs111.90
|High speed diesel
|Rs116.07
|Kerosene oil
|Rs81.42
|Light speed diesel
|Rs83.61
