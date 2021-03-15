Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
08:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM Imran Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The premier congratulated both of them on their win in the Senate election.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said leading the Upper House by representatives from Balochistan and erstwhile tribal areas is an honour for the people of the region, who have been ignored in the past, and now their election will further strengthen the federation.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Chairman of the Senate, in his second term, would continue discharging his responsibilities in the Upper House in the same manner in which he had performed his duties in the past.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak was also present during the meeting.

PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate ... 11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa stresses professional excellence for ...
10:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Pakistani govt decides to maintain petrol, diesel ...
09:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Karachi University postpones B.Com annual exams
09:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Indian troops kill young Kashmir in occupied J&K
08:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Ex-PPP youth leader caught sodomising boy on ...
08:21 PM | 15 Mar, 2021
Rangers official martyred, 7 injured in Karachi ...
06:35 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Grammy Awards 2021 – Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history
09:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr