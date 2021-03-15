Sadiq Sanrjani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi call on PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.
The premier congratulated both of them on their win in the Senate election.
Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said leading the Upper House by representatives from Balochistan and erstwhile tribal areas is an honour for the people of the region, who have been ignored in the past, and now their election will further strengthen the federation.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Chairman of the Senate, in his second term, would continue discharging his responsibilities in the Upper House in the same manner in which he had performed his duties in the past.
Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak was also present during the meeting.
