Web Desk
11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi. 

Taking it to the official Twitter handle, the premier wrote I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past.

Earlier on Friday, the polls for Senate and deputy Chairman were held in which Sanjrani, from Balochistan Awami Party, got re-elected as chairman Senate by securing 48 out of the total 98 votes.

PPP’s Gilani received 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected of which seven were cast in Gilani’s favour. Similarly, Afridi bagged 54 votes against Haideri’s 44 votes.

