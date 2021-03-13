PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.
Taking it to the official Twitter handle, the premier wrote I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past.
Congratulations to Sadiq Sanjrani & Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Senate Chairman & Dy Chairman elections. I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 13, 2021
Earlier on Friday, the polls for Senate and deputy Chairman were held in which Sanjrani, from Balochistan Awami Party, got re-elected as chairman Senate by securing 48 out of the total 98 votes.
PTI's Sanjrani beats PDM's Gilani to become next ... 05:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani of the ruling alliance has defeated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the opposition parties ...
PPP’s Gilani received 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected of which seven were cast in Gilani’s favour. Similarly, Afridi bagged 54 votes against Haideri’s 44 votes.
Twitter flooded with memes over Senate election's ... 05:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Twitter's latest hot topic is the Senate chairman election where the fiasco is all about discovering spy cameras ...
- PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-13-Updated ...11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence collaborations, regional ...10:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK virus strain spreads10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-1909:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from ...07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall tribesman from Kurram06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021