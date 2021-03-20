Wishes, prayers pour in as PM Imran tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – After Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday, people have started praying for the good health and speedy recovery of the premier.

Within minutes of the news of the diagnosis of the Prime Minister, #ImranKhan becomes one of the top trends in Pakistan.

Ministers, showbiz personalities, religious leaders, and a large number of people took to twitter and prayed for the recovery of PM.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Faisal Sultan broke the news on Twitter that the PM has tested positive and is in self isolation at home

“May Allah protect him and give him shifa. Some people questioning the efficacy of vaccination since he was vaccinated Thursday evening. The symptoms take a few days before manifesting. Hence it is certain that PM had been infected PRIOR to vaccination. So please do vaccinate”, tweeted Asad Umar.

Praying for PM Imran Khan's complete & speedy recovery InshaAllah with the Grace of Allah Almighty. Said Federal Minister For Power , Petroleum & Natural Resources. MNA NA17 Haripur. KPK, Omar Ayub Khan.

Journalist Maleeha Hashmey also stepped forward and prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Guys! Let's start giving Sadqa for PM #ImranKhan 's quick recovery, Insha Allah” tweeted Maleeha Hashmey.

“Even if it's a ten-rupee note, or u helping someone cross the road or feed the poor, it's all Sadqa. Let's do it Insha Allah!Flag of Pakistan”, she said.

Guys! Let's start giving Sadqa for PM #ImranKhan 's quick recovery, Insha Allah



دعا اور صدقہ اللّه کو بہت پسند ہےاور ہر مشکل ختم کر دیتےہیں انشااللہ👍



Pakistani cricketers also are praying for his health.

“Get well soon skipper the whole nation is praying for your speedy recovery. May the Almighty grant you Shifa-e-Kamila... Ameen” wrote Shoaib Malik

“#GetWellSoonSkipper . You are a fighter to the core.! Loads of prayers!” tweeted Ramiz Raja who is an old friend of Imran Khan.

“Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe”, wrote Shahid Afridi.

Imran Khan’s fans could not resist and are also praying for his health.

#StayStrongSkipper

PM #ImranKhan You are a very brave person. You have never lost in any battle. I know You will recover this also. Keep your faith strong and feel the Healing Powers of Almighty Allah ❤

Meanwhile, the first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi has also tested positive and is also in self isolation at home.