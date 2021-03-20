Maulana Tariq Jameel prays for PM Imran's speedy recovery

LAHORE – Renowned Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have come to know that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has tested positive for COVID. May Allah grant him full & speedy recovery,” wrote Maulana Tariq Jameel on his official twitter handle.

Maulana Tariq Jameel, a well-known Islamic scholar and preacher, had earlier himself contracted the virus and had been hospitalised. The 67-year-old was later discharged from the hospital nearly nearly after two weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had then prayed for his speedy recovery.