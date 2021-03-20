PM Imran’s son graduates from Bristol University
LONDON - PM Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan has been graduated from the University of Bristol in the Islamic History discipline.
From 1995 to 2004, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith, a British socialite turned writer and activist, and member of the influential Goldschmidt family of England. They have two sons from the marriage, Sulaiman Isa Khan (born 1996) and Kasim Khan (born 1999). The marriage ended amicably in divorce in 2004.
In early 2015, Khan announced his marriage to the British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. The marriage lasted nine Months and ended in divorce on 30 October 2015. In 2018, he married Bushra Bibi, who was previously his spiritual mentor and currently the first lady of Pakistan.
It is commendable that British descent Kasim achieved the hallmark despite living in the west and having a strong influential background.
Imran Khan, who has been tested positive for coronavirus and is in self isolation, could not attend the graduation ceremony.
