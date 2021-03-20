Ertugrul's Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun shares baby bump snaps
Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun who shot to fame in South Asia after her appearance in the famous Turkish drama Ertugrul is expecting a baby. She tied the knot with Can Aydin in May last year.
Didem Balcin, who leads the role of Selcan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared a collage of her dazzling photos where she cradles her baby bump.
Showbiz stars and fans from all over the world flooded the comments section with love and heart emojis.
In an earlier post on Instagram, she broke news to her fans that she is expecting her first baby.
“The baby is cool, but the mother is not so much,” read her post (in Turkish).
Neslisah Alkoclar, wife of Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, dropped a simple comment “Mother”.
Didem Balcin had married husband Can Aydin in May 2020, only two months after they got engaged.




