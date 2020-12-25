What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first video after recovery from coronavirus - Watch here
Web Desk
01:24 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first video after recovery from coronavirus - Watch here
Share

LAHORE – Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for public after he recovered from the novel coronavirus.

In the video clip, Jameel mentioned about the message he conveyed regarding coronavirus when he was not much aware of the circumstances of the disease.

Sharing the experience of suffering, he termed the whole experience as a disaster. According to him, he had been in the hospital for 10 days where he saw people dying from the infection.

The 67-year-old Tableeghi Jamat scholar urged masses to wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet distance to avoid the spread.

Maulana mentioned that older people are most vulnerable to the infection. He also expressed his inability to speak.

Making the arguments logical, he referred to a Hadith in which Prophet S.A.W barred Hazrat Ali R.A as he was not physically well.

Maulana stated that 'protection of life for Muslims' is obligatory, so we must take care of ourselves as Prophet S.A.W commanded to be cautious in such a manner.

Earlier on December 13, Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus. However, he had tested negative for the virus after five days.

Maulana Tariq Jameel defeats Covid-19 04:28 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

Famed religious scholar and leader of Tableeghi Jammat Maulana Tariq Jameel have tested negative for the novel ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif turns 71
02:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
3 killed, 5 injured as fog triggers pile-up on ...
02:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says ...
12:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Anchor Ayesha Sohail accuses husband Barrister ...
11:55 AM | 25 Dec, 2020
Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan
11:13 AM | 25 Dec, 2020
Reko Diq Case: BVI court directs to freeze ...
10:38 AM | 25 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr