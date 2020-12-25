What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first video after recovery from coronavirus - Watch here
Share
LAHORE – Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for public after he recovered from the novel coronavirus.
In the video clip, Jameel mentioned about the message he conveyed regarding coronavirus when he was not much aware of the circumstances of the disease.
Sharing the experience of suffering, he termed the whole experience as a disaster. According to him, he had been in the hospital for 10 days where he saw people dying from the infection.
The 67-year-old Tableeghi Jamat scholar urged masses to wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet distance to avoid the spread.
Maulana mentioned that older people are most vulnerable to the infection. He also expressed his inability to speak.
Making the arguments logical, he referred to a Hadith in which Prophet S.A.W barred Hazrat Ali R.A as he was not physically well.
Maulana stated that 'protection of life for Muslims' is obligatory, so we must take care of ourselves as Prophet S.A.W commanded to be cautious in such a manner.
Earlier on December 13, Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus. However, he had tested negative for the virus after five days.
Maulana Tariq Jameel defeats Covid-19 04:28 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Famed religious scholar and leader of Tableeghi Jammat Maulana Tariq Jameel have tested negative for the novel ...
- The Toxic Family Gathering03:10 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
- 3 killed, 5 injured as fog triggers pile-up on highway near Sharqpur ...02:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first video after recovery ...01:24 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says Pakistan Army Chief12:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza Khawar's wedding05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020