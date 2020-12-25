What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first video after recovery from coronavirus - Watch here

LAHORE – Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel recorded a message in a video clip for public after he recovered from the novel coronavirus.

In the video clip, Jameel mentioned about the message he conveyed regarding coronavirus when he was not much aware of the circumstances of the disease.

Sharing the experience of suffering, he termed the whole experience as a disaster. According to him, he had been in the hospital for 10 days where he saw people dying from the infection.

The 67-year-old Tableeghi Jamat scholar urged masses to wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet distance to avoid the spread.

Maulana mentioned that older people are most vulnerable to the infection. He also expressed his inability to speak.

Making the arguments logical, he referred to a Hadith in which Prophet S.A.W barred Hazrat Ali R.A as he was not physically well.

Maulana stated that 'protection of life for Muslims' is obligatory, so we must take care of ourselves as Prophet S.A.W commanded to be cautious in such a manner.

Earlier on December 13, Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus. However, he had tested negative for the virus after five days.