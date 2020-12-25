3 killed, 5 injured as fog triggers pile-up on highway near Sharqpur (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
3 killed, 5 injured as fog triggers pile-up on highway near Sharqpur (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – At least three people were killed while the other five were injured, as twelve cars rammed into each other on the highway near Sharqpur.

The rescue teams arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to the nearby hospital.

The visibility level on motorway and the National Highway dropped to zero meter in the wee hours due to which, the motorway was closed down for traffic.

The metrological department predicts smog in Kamoke, Shakargarh, Zafarowal, Kartarpur and several other areas.

The National Highway & Motorway Police have alarmed the passengers to avoid all nonessential travel, and use fog lights while driving.

Earlier on December 9, at least nine people got injured after several vehicles rammed into each other; resulting in a pile-up on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Several injured as fog triggers pile-up on ... 01:58 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – At least nine people were injured after several vehicles rammed into each other, resulting in a pile-up ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif turns 71
02:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
What Maulana Tariq Jameel just said in his first ...
01:24 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
No power on earth can undo Pakistan, says ...
12:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Anchor Ayesha Sohail accuses husband Barrister ...
11:55 AM | 25 Dec, 2020
Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan
11:13 AM | 25 Dec, 2020
Reko Diq Case: BVI court directs to freeze ...
10:38 AM | 25 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr