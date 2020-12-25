3 killed, 5 injured as fog triggers pile-up on highway near Sharqpur (VIDEO)

LAHORE – At least three people were killed while the other five were injured, as twelve cars rammed into each other on the highway near Sharqpur.

The rescue teams arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased to the nearby hospital.

The visibility level on motorway and the National Highway dropped to zero meter in the wee hours due to which, the motorway was closed down for traffic.

The metrological department predicts smog in Kamoke, Shakargarh, Zafarowal, Kartarpur and several other areas.

The National Highway & Motorway Police have alarmed the passengers to avoid all nonessential travel, and use fog lights while driving.

Earlier on December 9, at least nine people got injured after several vehicles rammed into each other; resulting in a pile-up on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.