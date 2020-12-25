Nawaz Sharif turns 71

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif turned 71 today.

He was born on December 25, 1949. Nawaz became the prime minister of Pakistan for the first time on November 6, 1990.

He will celebrate his 71st birthday in London today with his close family members. However, his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of PML-N supremo.

PML-N Vice-President wished her father Nawaz Sharif a happy birthday. In a series of her tweets, she wrote: “Today is your birthday, but unable to meet you but I stand firm on your ideas and struggle.

آج آپ کی سالگرہ ہے،آپ سے مل نہیں سکتی مگر حوصلہ اس بات کا ہے کہ میں آپ کے نظریات اور جدوجہد پر ثابت قدمی سے کھڑی ہوں۔ الحمدُللّہ میرے قدم اس راستے سے ڈگمگائے نہیں جس راستے پر آپ اپنی قوم کے لئے چل رہے ہیں۔ اللّہ کرے ہماری اگلی ملاقات آپ کی مکمل صحت کے ساتھ ہو۔ سالگرہ مبارک ابو ❤️ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 25, 2020

“Being your daughter is both an honor and a great responsibility. As a daughter, I pray for my father and for my leader as a worker, may Allah Almighty keep your shadow over Pakistan and all of us.” Maryam prayed.

میں آپ کی بیٹی بھی ہوں اور آپ کے سیاسی نظریے، بصیرت کی پیروکار بھی۔ آپ کی بیٹی ہونا ایک اعزاز بھی ہے اور ایک عظیم ذمے داری بھی۔ ایک بیٹی کی حیثیت سے اپنے والد اور ایک کارکن کے طور پر اپنے قائد کے لئے دعا گو ہوں کہ اللہ تعالی آپ کا سایہ پاکستان اور ہم سب پر تادیر قائم رکھے۔ آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 25, 2020

Earlier on December 15, another picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced online. The viral picture shows the PML-N supremo, who is in London since November 2019 for his medical treatment, was apparently enjoying pizza at a restaurant.