Nawaz Sharif turns 71
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif turned 71 today.

He was born on December 25, 1949. Nawaz became the prime minister of Pakistan for the first time on November 6, 1990.

He will celebrate his 71st birthday in London today with his close family members. However, his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of PML-N supremo.

PML-N Vice-President wished her father Nawaz Sharif a happy birthday. In a series of her tweets, she wrote: “Today is your birthday, but unable to meet you but I stand firm on your ideas and struggle.

“Being your daughter is both an honor and a great responsibility. As a daughter, I pray for my father and for my leader as a worker, may Allah Almighty keep your shadow over Pakistan and all of us.” Maryam prayed.

Earlier on December 15, another picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced online. The viral picture shows the PML-N supremo, who is in London since November 2019 for his medical treatment, was apparently enjoying pizza at a restaurant. 

