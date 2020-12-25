Karachi bank building damaged in gas blast
Share
KARACHI – A blast took place inside a private bank near the Paposh Nagar area of Karachi on Friday.
No casualties were reported however the explosion damaged the windows and gates of the premises.
The security forces cordoned off the area however the nature of the blast is yet to be determined.
Blast inside a bank at Paposh Nagar in district central. According to the police report, nobody was present inside the bank because of public holiday. According to BDS, blast happened because of gas inside water tank in a flat above bank. Area has been declared cleared#TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/7yVTMn15vH— The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) December 25, 2020
As per the police officials, the blast also damaged a vehicle and several motorcycles in the vicinity.
SSP Murtaza Tabassum said the blast occurred inside the bank. He added that the Bomb Disposal Squad had also arrived at the scene and the nature of the blast was being assessed.
Blast leaves 25 injured in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi 03:12 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least twenty-five people have been injured in an explosion near Ganj Mandi police station on ...
- JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising Fazlur Rehman05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Stay Awake! Motorway police introduce device for drowsy drivers ...04:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan issues notice to Google, Wikipedia for spreading ...03:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Karachi bank building damaged in gas blast03:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- The Toxic Family Gathering03:10 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza Khawar's wedding05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020