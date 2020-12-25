Karachi bank building damaged in gas blast
KARACHI – A blast took place inside a private bank near the Paposh Nagar area of Karachi on Friday.

No casualties were reported however the explosion damaged the windows and gates of the premises.

The security forces cordoned off the area however the nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

As per the police officials, the blast also damaged a vehicle and several motorcycles in the vicinity.

SSP Murtaza Tabassum said the blast occurred inside the bank. He added that the Bomb Disposal Squad had also arrived at the scene and the nature of the blast was being assessed.

