Pakistan issues notice to Google, Wikipedia for spreading ‘sacrilegious content’

03:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues notice to Google, Wikipedia for spreading ‘sacrilegious content’
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday issued notices to Google Inc. and Wikipedia on account of disseminating sacrilegious content through the platforms.

PTA has been receiving complaints regarding misleading search results associated with “Present Khalifa of Islam” and unauthentic version of Holy Quran uploaded by Ahmadiyya Community on Google Play Store.

Being a matter of very serious nature, PTA has approached Google Inc. with the directions to immediately remove the unlawful content.

The platform has been issued with the notice under Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight & Safeguard) Rules 2020 (“Rules”) to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action by the Regulator.

Complaints were also received regarding hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) & dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim.

After extensive communication on the matter, Wikipedia has been finally served with the notice to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action.

In case the platforms remain non-compliant, PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (#PECA) and Rules 2020.

