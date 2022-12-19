LHC directs govt to share details of Toshakhana gifts received by politicians, bureaucrats in last 75 years
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the federal government to provide complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by politicians and bureaucrats from foreign countries since the creation of Pakistan.
Justice Asim Hafeez heard the plea filed by a citizen, Munir Ahmad, who approached the court seeking directions to public details of Toshakhana gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries.
During the hearing, the federal government lawyer opposed the petition, contending that details about the Toshakhana could not be revealed. The judge then questioned the secrecy of state depository gifts, mentioning that politicians and bureaucrats declared these in tax returns.
After arguments, Justice Hafeez ordered the Sharif government to provide details of gifts given from Toshakhana by January 16.
Toshakhana matter continued to make headlines across the country as a series of audio recordings have surfaced featuring Imran Khan's wife talking about the sale of gifts received by PTI chief from Gulf countries.
Earlier this year Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog disqualified Imran Khan from being a member of parliament as Khan did not disclose the assets in his declarations submitted to ECP.
