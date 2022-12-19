Babar Azam skipped early hours of Karachi Test in protest: report
11:44 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
Babar Azam skipped early hours of Karachi Test in protest: report
Pakistani skipper and star player Babar Azam reportedly engaged in a heated argument with security personnel and later stayed off the field in protest.

A report in Express News claims that the flamboyant batter joined his squad on Day 2 of the ongoing Test an hour later as he dissented for being stopped by the security personnel while going out for dinner.

Rizwan led the Pakistani squad in Babar’s absence who appeared later in the game.

It was reported that the Pakistani squad planned to have dinner at a restaurant in the port city on Saturday night however the security authorities barred them from leaving the premises.

Skipper also engaged in a heated conversation with officials, and no players were allowed to travel outside in light of security protocols.

Amid contrasting reports, Cricket Board maintained that Babar was not feeling well and joined team green later after some rest.

With his unusual achievements, social media users opposed his alleged behaviour while others called for disciplinary action against the skipper.

