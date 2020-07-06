Pakistan vs England: Schedule of Test, T20I fixtures revealed
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday confirmed an updated schedule of its men’s national cricket team’s tour of England, which will comprise three Tests and as many T20Is.
The opening Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 5-9 August, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from 13-17 August and 21-25 August.
The action will then return to Manchester as Old Trafford will be the venue for three T20Is, which will be played on 28 and 30 August, and 1 September, said an official press release.
The side has been in Worcestershire since 29 June for their 14-day quarantine period during which they are training, practicing and playing scenario/intra-side matches. On 13 July, the side will travel to Derbyshire before arriving in Manchester on 1 August.
