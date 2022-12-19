Ishtiaq Baig files defamation suit against Nazia Hassan’s brother in UK

LONDON – Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, the ex-husband of late Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan, has filed a defamation case against his former brother-in-law Zohaib Hassan in the United Kingdom over latter's malicious statements.

Speaking with a local media outlet, Baig said Zohaib makes false claims against him, causing harm to his personal and professional reputation and other damages.

He said the case proceedings have started and hoped to get justice from the London court.

Baig started a legal tussle over last year's controversy when music producer and Nazia’s brother Zohaib Hassan alleged that his sister was unhappy in her marriage, and wanted a divorce. He further accused Baig of poisoning Nazia.

He made the claims despite no evidence of poison was found in Nazia Hasan's body, as his sibling declared Nazia's death unnatural.

Last year in August, Ishtiaq Baig sent a legal notice to Zohaib ‘under section 8 of The Defamation Ordinance, 2002 along with all other enabling laws’. The legal notice asked Zoheb to apologize to Ishtiaq and pay him Rs 1 billion in damages within seven days after which he will go to court.

Nazia Hassan and Ishtiaq Baig’s marriage was solemnised at the Wandsworth Registrar Office in London Borough of Wandsworth on July 28, 1995.