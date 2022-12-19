Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video leaks case
Web Desk
01:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video leaks case
Source: social media
Share

KARACHI – Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, on Monday has filed a bail application at a local sessions court, days after court sent her to jail on judicial remand in a case related to controversial videos.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Ishtiaq Baig files defamation suit against Nazia ...
01:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
LHC directs govt to share details of Toshakhana ...
11:18 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly’s fan-girl moment with David Beckam ...
10:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
'Gen (r) Faiz Hameed wanted me and Moonis behind ...
10:05 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
Pakistani clerics to visit Kabul for ...
09:42 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
Pakistani President, PM shower praise on Lionel ...
09:14 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2022
08:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video leaks case
01:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr