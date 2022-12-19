Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video leaks case
01:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – Dania Shah, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat, on Monday has filed a bail application at a local sessions court, days after court sent her to jail on judicial remand in a case related to controversial videos.
More to follow…
