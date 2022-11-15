What is the real value of Toshakhana gifts allegedly sold by Imran Khan?
ISLAMABAD – The confessions of a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman about the Toshakhana gifts allegedly sold by former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan at a throwaway price have brought this scandal into the limelight once again.
Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq told Geo News on Tuesday that Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar allegedly sold to him an expensive Graff wristwatch worth Rs2 billion gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Khan, for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash.
According to Farooq, he got an appraisal of the gifts done from the company which makes these gifts and came to know that the "real value" of the Graff unique set was USD 12 million.
The set included:
- Diamond Master Graff Tourbillion Minute Repeater with Makkah Map
- Dial GM2751 Diamond Cufflinks With 2.12ct H IF and 2.11 ct I IF
- Round Diamonds GR46899 Round Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20ets I VVSI
- Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Makkah Map
However, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain came up with a clarification on the issue.
عمران خان نے توشہ خانہ سے اس قانون کے مطابق گھڑی خریدی اور یہ گھڑی ان کی ٹیکس ریٹرن اور الیکشن کمیشن کے گوشواروں میں Declared ہے، جنگ/جیو گروپ نے جس شخص کو خریدار بنا کر پیش کیا نہ تو اسے کبھی گھڑی فروخت کی گئ نہ ہی اس شخص کا عمران خان سے بالواسطہ یا بلاواسطہ کوئ تعلق ہے،— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 15, 2022
