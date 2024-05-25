Search

PakistanTop News

Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over 'Quran desecration'

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 25 May, 2024
Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over 'Quran desecration'

LAHORE – Violent protests and mob attacks revisited Sargodha following an alleged desecration of the Holy Quran on Friday.

Reports shared online suggest that charged mob of a right wing party targeted multiple houses, shattering windows and setting belongings on fire.

Police however managed to rescue a Christian family and relocated them before any tragic incident. The incident occurred in Mujahid Colony area, prompting the district police officer and other officials to rush to the scene to disperse the mob.

Mob members alleged that Holy Quran desecration was reportedly committed by unknown individuals, which led to protests, with burnt pages of religious books found at the site.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed concerns by the unfolding situation in Sargodha, where the Christian community in Gillwala village is reportedly at grave risk to their lives at the hands of charged mobs.

HRCP also called on district administration to immediately restore calm and bring the perpetrators to book while ensuring that the Christian community comes to no further harm.

This incident follows a similar one in August 2023, when mobs burned a Christian home in Punjab's Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:02 PM | 25 May, 2024

Toyota Yaris Facelift launched in Pakistan: Check prices, specs

02:27 PM | 25 May, 2024

Auto industry recommends increased taxes on used car Imports for ...

02:00 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

01:06 PM | 25 May, 2024

Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA ...

12:37 PM | 25 May, 2024

60 percent increase in Water Bills likely in Lahore

12:18 PM | 25 May, 2024

Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over ...

Most viewed

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l ...

02:43 PM | 23 May, 2024

Three youth loss life while rescuing cow from well in Sindh’s Sukkur

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

Advertisement

Latest

03:22 PM | 25 May, 2024

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer for Pakistan cricket team

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: