SIFC Meeting: CM Gandapur voices KP's concerns in meeting with Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to securing the share of KP resources during a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad.

He also confirmed his opposition to the imposition of taxes on FATA and PATA regions, urging the federal government to avoid further taxation, a proposal which he claimed was accepted by the federal government.

Sharing his views on the issue of load shedding, Gandapur informed the federal government about the province's concerns.

He further mentioned KP's outstanding dues, which he described as compulsions rather than theft, emphasising his commitment to providing relief to the province's people. He called on the federal government to release the province's funds promptly.

Federal Minister of Information Atta Tarar mentioned that the meeting conveyed a message of consensus, with Gandapur assuring full cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired meeting to facilitate investment announcements from the UAE and Saudi Arabia through the SIFC. The council expressed satisfaction with recent investment initiatives, emphasizing Pakistan's need for foreign inflows.