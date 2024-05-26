Search

Pakistan

Pakistani journalist Mona Khan freed in Greece after embassy intervention

Web Desk
09:28 AM | 26 May, 2024
Pakistani journalist Mona Khan freed in Greece after embassy intervention
Source: File Photo

Pakistani broadcast journalist and marathon runner Mona Khan has been released from detention in Greece with the assistance of Pakistani Embassy.

Pakistani embassy quickly took action by hiring lawyer to represent her and ensuring her well-being while in jail.

Mona Khan was held during a hiking trip, as she displayed a Pakistani flag which led to her detention by Greek police. The journalist later called out Greek law enforcement for alleged mistreatment.

Khan traveled to Greece with her son, whom she left in Athens during her hike, and according to accused, her mobile phone was seized by authorities.

Pakistani Embassy's quick efforts included securing legal representation and direct engagement with Greek officials resulting in her release.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed these efforts, stating that the embassy provided consular access to Khan and visited her in jail to offer support.

Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete detained in Greece

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:40 AM | 26 May, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: SBP's QR Code initiative to boost digital payments ...

11:08 AM | 26 May, 2024

Talat Hussan death: Tributes paid to Lollywood icon

10:26 AM | 26 May, 2024

Punjab govt plans local solar panel factories with Chinese companies

09:59 AM | 26 May, 2024

Legend Pakistani actor Talat Hussain passes away after prolonged ...

09:28 AM | 26 May, 2024

Pakistani journalist Mona Khan freed in Greece after embassy ...

09:11 AM | 26 May, 2024

SIFC Meeting: CM Gandapur voices KP's concerns in meeting with Army ...

Pakistan

02:00 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

12:18 PM | 25 May, 2024

Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l ...

09:57 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete ...

01:06 PM | 25 May, 2024

Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:40 AM | 26 May, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: SBP's QR Code initiative to boost digital payments in cattle markets

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 26 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: