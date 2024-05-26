Pakistani journalist Mona Khan freed in Greece after embassy intervention

Pakistani broadcast journalist and marathon runner Mona Khan has been released from detention in Greece with the assistance of Pakistani Embassy.

Pakistani embassy quickly took action by hiring lawyer to represent her and ensuring her well-being while in jail.

Mona Khan was held during a hiking trip, as she displayed a Pakistani flag which led to her detention by Greek police. The journalist later called out Greek law enforcement for alleged mistreatment.

Khan traveled to Greece with her son, whom she left in Athens during her hike, and according to accused, her mobile phone was seized by authorities.

Pakistani Embassy's quick efforts included securing legal representation and direct engagement with Greek officials resulting in her release.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed these efforts, stating that the embassy provided consular access to Khan and visited her in jail to offer support.