Pakistani journalist Mona Khan freed in Greece after embassy intervention

Pakistani broadcast journalist and marathon runner Mona Khan has been released from detention in Greece with the assistance of Pakistani Embassy.
Pakistani embassy quickly took action by hiring lawyer to represent her and ensuring her well-being while in jail.
Mona Khan was held during a hiking trip, as she displayed a Pakistani flag which led to her detention by Greek police. The journalist later called out Greek law enforcement for alleged mistreatment.
Khan traveled to Greece with her son, whom she left in Athens during her hike, and according to accused, her mobile phone was seized by authorities.
Pakistani Embassy's quick efforts included securing legal representation and direct engagement with Greek officials resulting in her release.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed these efforts, stating that the embassy provided consular access to Khan and visited her in jail to offer support.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.