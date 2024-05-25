Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete detained in Greece

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has obtained consular access to Mona Khan, a Pakistani anchor and marathon runner detained in Greece for raising the Pakistani flag.

Officials from the Pakistani embassy visited the jail where she is being held.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the Pakistani embassy has raised the issue with Greek authorities and requested consular access for Mona.

Mona Khan was arrested in Greece for waving the Pakistani flag while hiking.

Coach Mohammad Yousef confirmed Mona's detention and said the police also confiscated her phone.

“My last contact with Mona was one hour before she left her son in Athens,” he said.

An alleged audio recording of her conversation has surfaced, suggesting that all the hikers gathered in Greece and she waved the Pakistani flag. When police questioned her, she confirmed waving the flag and was then reportedly mistreated by the police.

Yousef has appealed to the Pakistani government to take action for Mona’s release.