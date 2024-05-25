Search

Shahid Afridi excited about Pakistan's prospects in T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
11:02 PM | 25 May, 2024
Shahid Afridi excited about Pakistan's prospects in T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File photo

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has declared his former side's pace attack the best in the world and has high expectations for their performance at next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The 2009 T20 World Cup champions have included five quality fast bowlers in their 15-player squad for the ninth edition of the tournament, with left-armer Shaheen Afridi leading the pace attack alongside Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Amir.

It's this depth in the fast-bowling ranks that has Shahid Afridi excited about Pakistan's prospects at this year's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies. The former star all-rounder is particularly enthusiastic about what lies ahead.

"I think in any cricket team in the world, nobody has such a strong bowling line-up," Afridi boldly declared.

"All our four fast bowlers have a lot of skill, and even the bowlers sitting on the bench, like Abbas (Afridi), have a lot of skill with a good slower ball.

“If the players with such good skills enter this World Cup against world-class batters, they will perform well. All the names will also have a huge responsibility over them."

Pakistan finished as runners-up at the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, and Afridi believes the team can at least match that effort this time around.

"I feel Pakistan should make the final," he said. "The reason is that the conditions (in West Indies and USA) suit our team."

