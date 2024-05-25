Search

Pakistan

Pakistan reports third polio case of 2024

Web Desk
11:40 PM | 25 May, 2024
Pakistan reports third polio case of 2024
Source: File photo

The third polio case of 2024 has been reported in Killa Abdullah district, Balochistan province of Pakistan.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio at the National Institute of Health, wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was detected in stool samples from a child in Darozai union council, who developed paralysis symptoms on April 20. Genetic sequencing of the virus is underway.

“It is incredibly tragic that another child has been affected by polio this year in Balochistan,” said Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services. He added that polio is a terrible illness that changes not just the child’s life but also that of the whole family.

“The government is bringing the polio vaccine to our citizens’ doorsteps in multiple vaccination rounds,” he said. “I urge families to understand the risk this disease poses to children and ensure they vaccinate all their children under five when the polio worker visits.”

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, stated that a detailed case investigation will be launched immediately to identify the virus origins, find populations that may have missed vaccination, and take corrective measures to contain its spread.

“We have already conducted four polio vaccination campaigns this year, including two nationwide campaigns to boost children’s immunity, and we will conduct another campaign in June,” he added.

This is the third polio case in Balochistan this year and the first in Killa Abdullah in three years. Last year, six polio cases were reported in the country: four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Karachi.

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:40 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan reports third polio case of 2024

11:19 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan planning Dasu-Chilas Safe City Project to ensure foolproof ...

09:57 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan gets consular access to Mona Khan, anchor and athlete ...

09:39 PM | 25 May, 2024

At least 15 arrested after mob attack on Christian families in ...

08:58 PM | 25 May, 2024

Who is Arqam Al-Hadeed, a UK medical student who was given Pride of ...

08:25 PM | 25 May, 2024

US returns $13 million stolen artifacts to Pakistan

Pakistan

02:00 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistani anchor and athlete Mona Khan arrested in Greece

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

12:18 PM | 25 May, 2024

Christian family rescued as Sargodha gripped by mob violence over ...

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l ...

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:40 PM | 25 May, 2024

Pakistan reports third polio case of 2024

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: