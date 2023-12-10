Allama Iqbal Polo Cup finals on Sunday

LAHORE – The main and subsidiary finals of the 4th Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2023 will be contested on Sunday at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

In the main final, FG/Din Polo will take on Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes at 2:45 pm while the subsidiary final will take place between Master Paints and Barry's Polo at 1:00 PM.

Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi will grace the occasion as chief guest. While other notables, who will be present on the occasion, will be Jinnah Polo Fields officers, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.