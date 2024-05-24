Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin turns heads with stunning debut at Cannes

Erica Robin, Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her jaw-dropping debut appearance that has left the fans dumbstruck.

The 24-year-old made the headlines last year when she was selected to represent Pakistan at the prestigious pageant, Miss Universe. She had competed against Hira Inam, Jessica Wilson, Malyka Alvi, and Sabrina Wasim — all talented individuals with flourishing professional careers – to secure the position.

Although Pakistan is not taking part in the official competition in the 77th edition of the film festival, Erica Robin was invited to attend the screening of Demi Moore-starrer ‘The Substance’ at Cannes.

During her debut appearance, the dusky tone model became the center of attention as he put on a golden gown designed by Nomi Ansari.

The photos were shared by Miss Universe Pakistan page on Instagram where a statement on behalf of the model was also shared.

“Feeling incredibly honored and humbled to represent Pakistan on a global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as the youngest woman and beauty queen to walk on their prestigious red carpet.

“I’m grateful for each step on this journey - from my home to Cannes, and to my @yugenpr @josh_yugen family for making my dreams come true,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the opportunity and the love. I am so blessed to be a guest at the premiere of THE SUBSTANCE starring the iconic Demi Moore and especially during my reign as Miss Universe Pakistan,” sh concluded.