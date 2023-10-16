Shahid Afridi requests prayers for sister's speedy recovery

Former Pakistani cricketing legend Shahid Afridi recently took to social media to request prayers for his sister's swift recovery.

Taking to his Instagram he posted a picture of holding his sister's hand, offering words of assurance and earnestly requesting his followers to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

"I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong. My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb"

His post drew widespread attention and prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from fans worldwide.