Plane carrying Sindh governor, others narrowly escaped accident at Karachi airport

KARACHI – A passenger plane of Fly Jinnah narrowly escaped a crash landing at Karachi airport due to bad weather conditions.

The plane was boarded by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, former minister Faisal Vawda, ex-provincial ministers and others.

The Sindh governor shared the incident on social media platform X, saying that he was thankful to Allah Almighty that the Fly Jinnah plane narrowly escaped accident.

اللہ تعالیٰ کا شکر گزار ہوں کہ فلائی جناح کا طیارہ لینڈنگ کے وقت حادثے سے بال بال بچ گیا،مجھ سمیت تمام مسافر جن میں خواتین اور بچے بھی تھے محفوظ رہے،پائلٹ کے مطابق اللہ نے سب کو نئی زندگی دی — Kamran Tessori (@KamranTessoriPk) October 15, 2023

All passengers, including women and children, remained safe, he said.

Reports said the plane had once touched the runway but the pilot decided to take off again due to weather condition. Later, the pilot managed to make a safe landing at the Karachi airport.