Hania Aamir opens up about her relationship with Indian singer Badshah

Hania Aamir, the celebrated Pakistani actress known for her stellar performances in both television and film, recently shared insights into her friendship with renowned Indian singer Badshah. Their camaraderie, which sparked interest after several encounters in Dubai, was further revealed during a segment on BBC Asia’s show hosted by Haroon Rasheed.

The actress, boasting a massive Instagram following of 13 million, gained significant popularity in India following her role in the hit drama serial "Mere Humsafar." However, it was her interactions with Badshah that truly made headlines, as the two celebrities engaged in multiple meet-ups during their time in Dubai.

Reflecting on the genesis of their friendship, Aamir disclosed, "He commented on one of my Instagram reels, and when my friend informed me about Badshah's remark, I was taken aback. Upon checking, I discovered his message, and from there, we began exchanging messages on Instagram." Despite keeping mum about who initiated the first direct message, she emphasized the uniqueness of their interaction, noting, "It was quite different, and I didn’t reach out to him because he was a superstar, but because he was genuinely cool, and our interaction was incredibly pleasant."

Describing Badshah as a "great friend" and praising his down-to-earth nature, Aamir highlighted, "Apart from his Badshah persona, he is a kind person, so real, and that's why we clicked. He always checks up on me if I haven't posted Instagram reels."

While discussing her popularity in India, Aamir expressed sentiments of affinity between Indian and Pakistani cultures, remarking, "It's not surprising. I've always felt that we, Indians and Pakistanis, share many similarities, making it challenging not to appreciate each other. Though I sometimes lament not being able to express my gratitude to them in person, I cherish the bonds I've formed with them outside Pakistan."

Through her candid revelations, Hania Aamir provided a glimpse into her friendship with Badshah, showcasing the genuine connection that transcends borders and cultures.

Here's the link to the interview: