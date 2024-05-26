11 members of a family killed in van-truck collision near Muzaffargarh

MULTAN – At least eleven members of a family were killed, and over dozen injured as a passenger van collided with a truck on Saturday night near Muzaffargarh’s MM Road Mohammadwala.

The accident occurred when a passenger van traveling from Bhakkar to Multan collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of five men, three women, two children, and a girl on the spot.

The family members were on their way to visit relatives when the accident happened. Additionally, over 15 passengers sustained severe injuries.

The injured members were quickly taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed by Rescue 1122 teams, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police started investigation to find the cause of the collision. Initial reports suggested that reckless driving might have caused the accident, but a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.

Road accidents in Southern Punjab continue to increase as several fatalities and injuries were reported in last couple of months, primarily due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, overloaded vehicles, and inadequate traffic law enforcement.

Poorly condition of vehicles, and risky pedestrian behavior also contributed in these fatal collisions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2024/six-dead-over-two-dozen-injured-in-van-tractor-collision-near-lodhran

