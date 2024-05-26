11 members of a family killed in van-truck collision near Muzaffargarh

MULTAN – At least eleven members of a family were killed, and over dozen injured as a passenger van collided with a truck on Saturday night near Muzaffargarh’s MM Road Mohammadwala.
The accident occurred when a passenger van traveling from Bhakkar to Multan collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of five men, three women, two children, and a girl on the spot.
The family members were on their way to visit relatives when the accident happened. Additionally, over 15 passengers sustained severe injuries.
The injured members were quickly taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed by Rescue 1122 teams, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.
Police started investigation to find the cause of the collision. Initial reports suggested that reckless driving might have caused the accident, but a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances.
Road accidents in Southern Punjab continue to increase as several fatalities and injuries were reported in last couple of months, primarily due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, overloaded vehicles, and inadequate traffic law enforcement.
Poorly condition of vehicles, and risky pedestrian behavior also contributed in these fatal collisions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
