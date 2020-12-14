PM Imran Khan wishes speedy COVID-19 recovery to Maulana Tariq Jameel
12:32 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was tested positive with COVID-19 yesterday.
The Pakistani premier, in a tweet Monday morning, said: "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid-19."
Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 14, 2020
The 67-year-old scholar was hospitalised on the advice of doctors.
Maluana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus 09:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was ...
