PM Imran Khan wishes speedy COVID-19 recovery to Maulana Tariq Jameel
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
PM Imran Khan wishes speedy COVID-19 recovery to Maulana Tariq Jameel
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was tested positive with COVID-19 yesterday.

The Pakistani premier, in a tweet Monday morning, said: "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid-19."

The 67-year-old scholar was hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Maluana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus 09:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

Famed Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt mild symptoms and was ...

More From This Category
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Mahmood dies at ...
02:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Eswatini PM Dlamini, world's first head of state ...
11:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Woman injured as Indian army targets civilian ...
02:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Dr Atta-ur-Rehman reveals when coronavirus ...
02:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
CTD arrests three terrorists planning to attack ...
01:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
PM Imran launches KP government’s TREK program
01:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr