PM Imran Khan wishes speedy COVID-19 recovery to Maulana Tariq Jameel

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was tested positive with COVID-19 yesterday.

The Pakistani premier, in a tweet Monday morning, said: "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid-19."

The 67-year-old scholar was hospitalised on the advice of doctors.