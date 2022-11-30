Imran Khan congratulates new top military brass, urges COAS to restore nation’s trust
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan congratulates new top military brass, urges COAS to restore nation’s trust
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)/@PresOfPakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has congratulated the new top brass of the Pakistan Army, expressing hope that the new leadership will end the trust deficit between the state and the people.

PTI chief took to Twitter to wish new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Khan, borrowed a quote by Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which reminds the military the role it has in a democratic nation.

The defiant politician, who is facing several legal tussles after getting ousted in a no-confidence motion, said it’s time for the military leadership to end the trust deficit between the masses and the state which has developed during the last eight months.

Lately, other PTI leaders including secretary general Asad Umar also urged new army leadership to revive ‘broken trust between people and the military’.

PTI chief, 70, earlier held a secret meeting with former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who on Tuesday handed command to General Asim Munir.

Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims ... 09:45 AM | 15 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf revealed that party chief Imran Khan held a secret meeting ...

More From This Category
Sigh of relief for Karachiites as NEPRA cuts ...
02:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
One-way traffic violators to face criminal cases ...
11:23 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Internet services restored after disruption in ...
10:56 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Three martyred as suicide bomber targets FC truck ...
10:32 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan ...
10:17 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Azam Nazeer Tarar assumes charge as law minister ...
09:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoya Nasir trolled for wearing revealing dress
12:05 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr