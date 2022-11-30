Imran Khan congratulates new top military brass, urges COAS to restore nation’s trust
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has congratulated the new top brass of the Pakistan Army, expressing hope that the new leadership will end the trust deficit between the state and the people.
PTI chief took to Twitter to wish new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).
Khan, borrowed a quote by Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which reminds the military the role it has in a democratic nation.
Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new mly ldrship will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022
The defiant politician, who is facing several legal tussles after getting ousted in a no-confidence motion, said it’s time for the military leadership to end the trust deficit between the masses and the state which has developed during the last eight months.
Lately, other PTI leaders including secretary general Asad Umar also urged new army leadership to revive ‘broken trust between people and the military’.
PTI chief, 70, earlier held a secret meeting with former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who on Tuesday handed command to General Asim Munir.
