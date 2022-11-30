Maryam Noor ties the knot in beautiful ceremony

Congratulations are in order for the newest bride of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Maryam Noor, who recently tied the knot in a dreamy nikkah ceremony.

The lawyer-turned-actor has been sharing pictures from her wedding festivities from the beginning and it seems like her millions of fans are in to virtually attend the wedding since the 28-year-old diva has been keeping netizens on their toes with scintillating pictures every now and then.

For those unversed, Noor got engaged to her husband Ismail Butt in March 2022.

Clad in an exquisite bridal haute couture, the Sirat-e-Mustaqeem actress took the prize for the best-dressed bride, without a doubt.

The aesthetically pleasing Instagram pictures feature the Ghamandi surrounded by her family members and friends. The intimate family affair was nothing short of extravagance and luxury.

Social media users have sent their heartwarming wishes for Noor and her new life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Zameer ???? (@hassanzameerofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal ???? (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sista clicks (Daniya & Laiba) (@sistaclicks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sista clicks (Daniya & Laiba) (@sistaclicks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sista clicks (Daniya & Laiba) (@sistaclicks)

On the work front, Noor was recently seen in Baddua, Makafaat Season 4, Raqs-e-Tamanna, Hoor Pari Noor, Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Taqdeer, and Zindagi Aik Paheli.