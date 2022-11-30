Viral girl’s new dance video breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, recently left the fans awestruck with her latest dance moves.
Ayesha has been propelled to unprecedented fame with a few-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.
Spreading like wildfire online, Ayesha's sensual grooved to the famous Shazia Manzoor song 'Battiyan Bujhayi' with a choreographer Zahid Hussain and backup dancers.
