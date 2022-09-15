Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader

LAHORE – A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf revealed that party chief Imran Khan held a secret meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a major breakthrough as PTI has been taking aim at the establishment since Khan’s ouster as prime minister through no-confidence vote.

Ishaq Khakwani, former president of PTI's southern Punjab chapter, disclosed the development in a talk show, stating that the meeting was facilitated by President Dr Arif Alvi and it was held at the presidency three or four days ago.

To substantiate his claim, he said that reversal of ban on appearance of Imran Khan on TV channels is one of the outcomes of the meeting, which was not reported in media.

PTI senior leader Ishaq Khakwani @khakwan makes a big claim that former PM Imran Khan had met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Presidency in presence of President Alvi to bridge the widening gap whose details are now unfolding now. @GTVNewsPk @MadMuqabil @gtvnetworkhd pic.twitter.com/Kjb82TYswD — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) September 14, 2022

Referring to the PTI chief’s interview with Kamran Khan wherein he had suggested that tenure of incumbent army chief should be extended till next general elections, Khakwani said that the interview was first barred from airing but it was allowed after the meeting.

Later, Imran Khan, clarified his remarks and said that he had not suggested extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa; he just asked for delaying the appointment of the army chief until fresh elections.

Ishaq Khakwani also appreciated President Arif Aliv, saying he is a sensible politician and could serve the country in best way if he is included in the cabinet by Imran Khan.