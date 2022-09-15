Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader

09:17 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf revealed that party chief Imran Khan held a secret meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a major breakthrough as PTI has been taking aim at the establishment since Khan’s ouster as prime minister through no-confidence vote.

Ishaq Khakwani, former president of PTI's southern Punjab chapter, disclosed the development in a talk show, stating that the meeting was facilitated by President Dr Arif Alvi and it was held at the presidency three or four days ago.

To substantiate his claim, he said that reversal of ban on appearance of Imran Khan on TV channels is one of the outcomes of the meeting, which was not reported in media.

Referring to the PTI chief’s interview with Kamran Khan wherein he had suggested that tenure of incumbent army chief should be extended till next general elections, Khakwani said that the interview was first barred from airing but it was allowed after the meeting.

Later, Imran Khan, clarified his remarks and said that he had not suggested extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa; he just asked for delaying the appointment of the army chief until fresh elections.

Ishaq Khakwani also appreciated President Arif Aliv, saying he is a sensible politician and could serve the country in best way if he is included in the cabinet by Imran Khan.

Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to ... 10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that he did not suggest extension in the tenure ...

More From This Category
ECP announces new schedule for by-elections on ...
10:16 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz stresses on ‘mutual respect’ for ...
09:53 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
Former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac ...
01:30 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
‘Adopt a village’: Hadiqa Kiani steps up ...
11:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
US, Pak host private sector forum in South Punjab
10:21 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz to stay at Plaza Hotel New ...
10:03 PM | 14 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Adopt a village’: Hadiqa Kiani steps up efforts to rebuild houses in flood-hit ...
11:04 PM | 14 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr