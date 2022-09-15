PMShehbaz stresses on ‘mutual respect’ for shared development as leaves for #SCOmoot in #Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that an environment of “mutual respect and trust” among member countries of the Shanghani Cooperation Organization (SCO) can be the bedrock of shared development and prosperity of the region.

The premier shared his views while leaving for Uzbekistan to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

In a couple of tweets, PM Shehbaz said: “The global economic turbulence has necessitated the need for more cooperation among the SCO member countries. The SCO vision represents the aspirations of 40% of world population”.

He said that the SCO has a great potential to chart a way forward at a time of deeply worrying transformation in the geo-political and geo-economic fields.

The prime minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS, scheduled to be held on September 15-16, on the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting. The leaders of SCO Members and Observer States as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests would attend the meeting.