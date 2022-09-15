Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after securing bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Dr Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, walked out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a sedition case registered over his comments about armed forces.

A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order after hearing arguments from prosecution and defence teams.

Following his bail, Shahbaz Gill shared a Quranic verses on Twitter that translates as "Allah is sufficient for us and the best of those on whom to depend".

“حَسْبُنَا اللَّهُ وَنِعْمَ الْوَكِيْلُ” — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 15, 2022

Earlier this month, Gill filed a post-arrest bail petition with the high court through is counsel Faisal Chaudhry.

He had made SHO Kohsar police station, magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others respondents in the case.

The petition stated Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on August 9, adding that medical boards of PIMS Hospital and Adiala Jail in their reports on August 17 confirmed torture on him.

He also argued that the case against him is based on political enmity and ill intentions. He pleaded the court to grant him bail until the sedition case against him is concluded.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army.

In late August, a case also was registered against him after weapon was recovered from his residence in the Parliament Lodges during a police raid conducted as part of the investigation into the sedition case.

He has already secured bail in the arms recovery case.