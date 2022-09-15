Karachi woman gives birth to six children
KARACHI – A woman has given birth to six children at Jinnah Hospital in the country’s largest city, it emerged on Thursday.
An official of the public medical facility said that the 25-year-old Hina Nazim, who is resident of Kala Pul area, was blessed with sextuplets on Wednesday night.
Saying one of the kids was born dead, Doctor Ayesha Waris said that all other five children and their mother are in stable condition.
She said that the five children have been shifted to incubators of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).
The woman is on cloud nine after being blessed with the six children. She also thanked the Jinnah Hospital staff for treating her in a professional way.
