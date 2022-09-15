Turkish drama Kurulus Osman’s Malhun Hatun ties the knot with Berk Oktay (See Photos)

01:52 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Turkish drama Kurulus Osman's Malhun Hatun ties the knot with Berk Oktay (See Photos)
ISTNABUL – Turkish actress Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy, who appeared as Malhun Hatun in the famed TV series Kuruluş: Osman, has tied the knot.

She has married Berk Oktay, who shot to fame with his role Can Tekin in romantic comedy İlişki Durumu: Karışık, which is aired in Pakistan with title Aisha Gul.

Yıldız Çağrı Atiksoy and Berk Oktay has been a friends for a long time and they got engaged six months ago.

Both actors have shared photos of their wedding, which was attended by several fellow celebrities, on their instagram handles.

Fans from across the world, including Pakistan, have congratulated them on their wedding.

