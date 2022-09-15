Chinese national arrested for ‘rape’ in Pakistan capital

02:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in capital of Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday.

Police took action after a woman lodged a complaint against the Chinese man, Geo News reported.

The victim told police that she was employed with a company owned by the suspect, adding that he raped her and threatened her of dire consequences over revealing the incident to anyone.

 Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

More to follow…

