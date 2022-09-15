Chinese national arrested for ‘rape’ in Pakistan capital
02:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – A Chinese national was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in capital of Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday.
Police took action after a woman lodged a complaint against the Chinese man, Geo News reported.
The victim told police that she was employed with a company owned by the suspect, adding that he raped her and threatened her of dire consequences over revealing the incident to anyone.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
More to follow…
Two Chinese nationals arrested over illegal stay ... 11:00 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested two Chinese nationals from Karachi for illegally staying in ...
-
- Tensions in Canada after revered Sikh leader’s poster, Hindu temple ...05:35 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
-
-
- HBL raises staff service age to 65 years04:27 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Imran Ashraf shares heartwarming video of his son Roham04:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022