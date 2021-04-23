Istanbul conference – Pakistan for stakeholders’ constructive role in Afghan peace process

ISTANBUL – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said all stakeholders to the Afghan problem will have to play their constructive role to materialize the dream of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed his view while speaking at trilateral conference of Afghanistan, Turkey and Pakistan in Istanbul.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar participated in the conference via video link.

Highlighting that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for stability in Pakistan and the region, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has been continuing its sincere reconciliatory efforts for peace in the neighbouring country.

He also stressed the need for formulating a comprehensive and implementable plan regarding a time-bound and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

During the conference, views were also exchanged on promoting economic cooperation, enhancing interactions, challenges to regional peace, and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

It may be added that trilateral process comprising Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan has been in place since 2007.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the three countries called on the Taliban to reaffirm its commitment to "achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan."

Earlier today, FM Qureshi arrived in Istanbul on a two-day official visit to Turkey.

The Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. They will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

He is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Foreign Minister will also interact with the local and international media in Turkey.