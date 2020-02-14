PM Imran calls for treason trial of Fazlur Rehman
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
PM Imran calls for treason trial of Fazlur Rehman
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for initiating high treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution against JUI-F Charman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the basis of latter's confession about his involvement in conspiracy aimed at toppling the government. 

The JUI-F chief had last week revealed that he had called off his Azadi March sit-in last year after power brokers assured him of sending the PTI government packing soon. 

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be tried under Article 6. There should be initiated a probe into his remarks, and he should be asked who had given him the assurance," the premier stated this during an informal talks with media persons. 

He also discussed the matter pertaining to inflation, food shortage crisis and corruption in the country. He said that the prices of the commodities were being controlled by mafias. 

PM Khan also said that he would hold a meeting about price control next week with all stakeholders, adding that the prices of gas and electricity will not be increased. 

More From This Category
Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in ...
08:58 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
33 countries including Pakistan provided medical ...
07:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
PM Imran calls for treason trial of Fazlur Rehman
03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
Pakistan’s pain is our pain, says Turkish ...
12:14 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
All types of cold drinks banned in all Islamabad ...
11:16 AM | 14 Feb, 2020
Shalamar hospital organizes medical camp to ...
11:09 AM | 14 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 restaurants in Lahore for a romantic date on V-day
12:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr