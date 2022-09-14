No meetings scheduled between Pakistani, Indian PMs at SCO moot, clarifies FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be travelling to Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, however he will not meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on Wednesday cleared the air as reports claimed that Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers will meet in Uzbekistan.

The Foreign Office, however, maintained that the Pakistani premier would hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

Global leaders including Pakistani PM, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and Indian PM Modi will discuss climate change, food security and other issues on the agenda.

Leaders would be reviewing SCO's activities of the past 20 years and discuss various aspects related to multilateral cooperation as well as issues of regional and global importance, per reports.

SCO summit comes at a time when South Asian country is facing the worst floods in recent memory that have killed more than 1,400 people, washed away livestock and swathes of crops, and destroyed key infrastructure across the country.

PM Shehbaz set to attend SCO summit with Russia, ... 09:57 AM | 12 Sep, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit ...

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is the largest regional bloc in the world comprising eight members- Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.