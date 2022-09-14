Humayun Saeed shares his two cents on excessively long drama episodes

Noor Fatima
14 Sep, 2022
Famed Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is considered one of the most successful actors in Pakistan. The Mere Paas Tum Ho broke numerous records with his recent film London Nahi Jaunga and many more under his belt.

Saeed is not only an actor par excellence but also an amazing producer who runs one of the biggest and most successful production houses in Pakistan, Six Sigma Plus. Saeed recently sat down to talk about the stretched episode numbers of dramas during an interview with Something Haute.

While Six Sigma produced the finest drama serials including Durre Shehwar and Mere Paas Tum Ho, many smash-hit drama serials are stretched over 30 episodes. The prime example of such a case is the latest drama serial Mere Humsafar where the audience believes it is being dragged unnecessarily. Mere Humsafar gained top ratings each week and became the target of public scrutiny. Saeed being the producer had his opinion on the dilemma.

Saeed revealed that "many times a project isn't financially successful if it is not made on a greater number of episodes. He also said that some dramas are written over 30 episodes these days and it is the demand of the script." However, Saeed thinks a drama of 17 episodes is more than enough.

Saeed and Six Sigma Plus are notorious for following such a format as evident from Neeli Zinda Hai and now Mere Humsafar. Saeed also made his Netflix debut with The Crown.  

