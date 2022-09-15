Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 September 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs150,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,882 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,499.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Karachi
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Islamabad
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Peshawar
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Quetta
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Sialkot
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Attock
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Gujranwala
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Jehlum
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Multan
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Gujrat
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Nawabshah
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Chakwal
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Hyderabad
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Nowshehra
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Sargodha
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Faisalabad
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
|Mirpur
|PKR 150,000
|PKR 1,729
